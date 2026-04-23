Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Starts against Burnley

Ait-Nouri had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Burnley.

Ait-Nouri was back in the starting left-back role on Wednesday after a bench spot in three straight games, serving for Nico O'Reilly after he shifted to midfield for the injured Rodri (groin). That said, if Rodri remains out, O'Reilly should remain in this role, leaving more time for Ait-Nouri. In the start, he recorded two shots and three crosses, with his elusive attacking skill making up for what he lacks in defense at times.