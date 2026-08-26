Rayan Bamba Injury: Ineligible against Rennes

Bamba will be unavailable for Sunday's clash against Rennes due to a clause in his loan agreement preventing him from facing his parent club, according to Francois Rauzy.

Bamba will be forced to sit out Sunday's match against Rennes despite being otherwise available for selection. The defender's loan agreement includes a clause preventing him from playing against his parent club, with Harold Voyer expected to replace him on the left side of central defense after returning from suspension. Bamba will be eligible to return for the following match against Nice on Sept. 5.