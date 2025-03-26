Rayan Cherki Injury: Doubtful for Strasbourg
Cherki left the France U21 squad before the second game against Slovakia U21 due to a foot contusion and is therefore a doubt for Friday's clash against Strasbourg, according to the league.
Cherki suffered a foot contusion during France U21 duty, which forced him to return to Lyon early and miss the second game against Slovakia U21. He is a slight doubt for Friday's game until further notice. If he is unavailable, Georges Mikautadze could see increased playing time.
