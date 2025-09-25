Cherki underwent an MRI earlier this week that revealed his quadriceps injury has fully healed and he has already started the reathleticization work. This is good news for the Citizens since it means he will likely return earlier than expected, with a comeback against Monaco on Oct. 1 a small possibility, although a return to the match squad against Brentford on Oct. 5 appears more likely at the moment. Since his time out, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, and Oscar Bobb have seen increased playing time in the frontline.