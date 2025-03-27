Rayan Cherki Injury: Makes squad for Friday

Cherki (foot) has been included in the squad for Friday's match against Strasbourg.

Cherki participated in Thursday's training session, and he's been deemed fit enough to feature Friday, although it's uncertain if he'll start or come off the bench. Cherki, who suffered a foot contusion during his time with the France U21 team and was forced to leave the camp and return to Lyon, has recorded six goals and nine assists across 22 appearances (16 starts) in league play this season.