Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rayan Cherki headshot

Rayan Cherki Injury: Makes squad for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Cherki (foot) has been included in the squad for Friday's match against Strasbourg.

Cherki participated in Thursday's training session, and he's been deemed fit enough to feature Friday, although it's uncertain if he'll start or come off the bench. Cherki, who suffered a foot contusion during his time with the France U21 team and was forced to leave the camp and return to Lyon, has recorded six goals and nine assists across 22 appearances (16 starts) in league play this season.

Rayan Cherki
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now