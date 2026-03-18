Rayan Cherki News: Active day attacking

Cherki had four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Cherki was on the ball numerous times and was very close to setting up goals on multiple occasions, but instead, his five crosses and four shots would lead to nothing. This does come as his first start in three games, seemingly dropped from a starting role despite decent runs of play this campaign. It continues to be a head-scratcher why he is not included in the squad more with Pep Guardiola, proving to be one of their more successful players in loaded attacking and midfield departments.