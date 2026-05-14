Rayan Cherki News: Assist off bench

Cherki assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Crystal Palace.

Cherki was given a bit of rest against Palace before he featured in the 79th minute. He would do well in the short time on the pitch, earning an assist on Savinho's 84th-minute goal, his second assist in three games. The French winger remains with the second most assists in the Premier League this season, despite only starting in 19 games, earning four goals and 12 assists.