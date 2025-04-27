Rayan Cherki News: Assists Saturday

Cherki assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Rennes.

Cherki recorded his 10th assist of the season Saturday as he set up Georges Mikautadzes strike in the 77th minute. He now has 18 goal contributions in 27 appearances this season. He created three chances for the fifth time in his last six appearances, and added one accurate cross and one on-target shot before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Sael Kumbedi.