Rayan Cherki News: Earns assist
Cherki would bag one assist on two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Liverpool.
Cherki recorded a goal contribution in FA Cup play after a four-game run without one, finding Erling Haaland in the 39th minute for an assist. This gives the attacker his 11th assist of the season between league and Cup play, with three in FA Cup play. He now has six goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances this season with City.
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