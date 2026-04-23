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Rayan Cherki News: Eight shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cherki registered eight shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Burnley.

Cherki was all over the field as he tried to make more happen for City, but was unable to get his name on the scoresheet, as the attacker instead failed to score on eight shots. He would come very close in the first half, although a magnificent save by Martin Dubravka kept the ball out. This does mark a season high for shots in a match for the attacker, although he needs to be a bit more clinical in front of the net.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
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