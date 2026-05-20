Rayan Cherki News: Five crosses off bench
Cherki had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.
Cherki was not in the starting XI Tuesday in a questionable move with a possible title on the line, as Mateo Kovacic was given the start instead. He would be introduced with 34 minutes to play and looked to be his regular self, a skillful and elegant attacker. He would earn a shot and five crosses, unable to add to his goal contribution tally.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Cherki See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW37 Buy, Hold or Sell: Best Transfer Decisions for Gameweek 376 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 378 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 378 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Players to Watch: 12 Breakout Stars8 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Cherki See More