Rayan Cherki News: Five crosses off bench

Cherki had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Cherki was not in the starting XI Tuesday in a questionable move with a possible title on the line, as Mateo Kovacic was given the start instead. He would be introduced with 34 minutes to play and looked to be his regular self, a skillful and elegant attacker. He would earn a shot and five crosses, unable to add to his goal contribution tally.