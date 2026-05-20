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Rayan Cherki News: Five crosses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Cherki had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Cherki was not in the starting XI Tuesday in a questionable move with a possible title on the line, as Mateo Kovacic was given the start instead. He would be introduced with 34 minutes to play and looked to be his regular self, a skillful and elegant attacker. He would earn a shot and five crosses, unable to add to his goal contribution tally.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
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