Rayan Cherki News: Four crosses Saturday

Cherki generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Cherki would appear off the bench for 30 minutes Saturday but couldn't help his team to a win, with his two shots, two chances created and four crosses going to waste. The attacker has now gone three games off the bench after showing a decent display of talent through January, still searching for a way back into the starting XI.