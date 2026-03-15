Rayan Cherki News: Four crosses Saturday
Cherki generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.
Cherki would appear off the bench for 30 minutes Saturday but couldn't help his team to a win, with his two shots, two chances created and four crosses going to waste. The attacker has now gone three games off the bench after showing a decent display of talent through January, still searching for a way back into the starting XI.
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