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Rayan Cherki News: Four crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Cherki generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Cherki would appear off the bench for 30 minutes Saturday but couldn't help his team to a win, with his two shots, two chances created and four crosses going to waste. The attacker has now gone three games off the bench after showing a decent display of talent through January, still searching for a way back into the starting XI.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
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