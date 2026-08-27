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Rayan Cherki News: Pushing for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Cherki could push for a starting role in Friday's clash against Crystal Palace after impressing off the bench against Bournemouth, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Rayan made an impact the other day. He is different to the rest because he can give us quality in the last third when we struggle."

Cherki made a major impact after entering in the 63rd minute against Bournemouth, providing two assists while creating four chances in the 2-1 comeback victory. Manager Enzo Maresca highlighted the Frenchman's ability to provide something different in the final third, strengthening his case for increased playing time Friday against Crystal Palace. Cherki has yet to establish himself as a regular starter, but performances like Sunday's could earn him a larger role moving forward.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
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