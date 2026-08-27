Rayan Cherki News: Pushing for starting role
Cherki could push for a starting role in Friday's clash against Crystal Palace after impressing off the bench against Bournemouth, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Rayan made an impact the other day. He is different to the rest because he can give us quality in the last third when we struggle."
Cherki made a major impact after entering in the 63rd minute against Bournemouth, providing two assists while creating four chances in the 2-1 comeback victory. Manager Enzo Maresca highlighted the Frenchman's ability to provide something different in the final third, strengthening his case for increased playing time Friday against Crystal Palace. Cherki has yet to establish himself as a regular starter, but performances like Sunday's could earn him a larger role moving forward.
-
Game Previews
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/272 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 22 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks2 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best FPL Fixtures for Gameweeks 1-5: Teams and Players to Target8 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Futures Bets, Odds & Season Picks14 days ago