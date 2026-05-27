Rayan Cherki News: Ready to shine on biggest stage

Cherki has been named in France's World Cup squad and heads into his first senior World Cup as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Cherki wraps up the campaign having firmly announced himself as one of the most gifted players of his generation with Manchester City, blending elite technical quality with a level of creativity and flair that clearly separates him from his peers. The prodigious attacker adds an unpredictable spark to France's attack, a potential game-breaker against well-drilled, low-block opponents, and manager Didier Deschamps will likely lean on him as a weapon to unlock tight defenses whenever the game calls for something different. He heads into the tournament with the sense that the World Cup stage could be the perfect launchpad to introduce himself to the world in full force and start shaping a legacy worthy of his rare talent, whether coming off the bench or operating as a No. 10. Cherki finished his first season with the Citizens with seven goals and 15 assists alongside 84 chances created in 47 appearances (27 starts) across all competitions, and he arrives at the World Cup carrying that fearless, free-flowing mentality with the intent to play his game and bring joy to those around him on the pitch.