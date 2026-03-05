Rayan Cherki headshot

Rayan Cherki News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Cherki assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Cherki had an early assist Wednesday as the club opened the scoring, finding Antoine Semenyo in the 31st minute. This gives the French winger his first goal contribution in some time after he was on a hot streak in January, with his last goal contribution six appearances ago. He is up to 11 goal contributions this campaign as he still shares time on the field, starting in 14 of his 24 appearances.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Cherki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Cherki See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago