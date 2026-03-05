Rayan Cherki News: Records assist

Cherki assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Cherki had an early assist Wednesday as the club opened the scoring, finding Antoine Semenyo in the 31st minute. This gives the French winger his first goal contribution in some time after he was on a hot streak in January, with his last goal contribution six appearances ago. He is up to 11 goal contributions this campaign as he still shares time on the field, starting in 14 of his 24 appearances.