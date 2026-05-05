Rayan Cherki News: Records assist
Cherki assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 3-3 draw against Everton.
Cherki took a break from earning a goal contribution but was back with an assist Monday, finding Jeremy Doku in the 43rd minute. This comes while he also earned two chances created, three crosses and four shots, a productive match all around. The attacker is up to four goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances (18 starts) this campaign.
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