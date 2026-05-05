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Rayan Cherki News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Cherki assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 3-3 draw against Everton.

Cherki took a break from earning a goal contribution but was back with an assist Monday, finding Jeremy Doku in the 43rd minute. This comes while he also earned two chances created, three crosses and four shots, a productive match all around. The attacker is up to four goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances (18 starts) this campaign.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
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