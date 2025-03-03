Rayan Cherki News: Records two assists

Cherki assisted twice to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Brest.

Cherki has been an unstoppable force this past month's worth of games. Take Lyon's last five since Feb. 2, and he has logged either a goal or an assist in each matchup. Overall, Cherki recorded two goals and five assists, the fourth and fifth registered with direct passes to lone goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette.