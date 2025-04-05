Rayan Cherki News: Scores late winner

Cherki scored once on three shots (one on target) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Lille.

Cherki slotted home a 'super-sub' winning goal in the 70th minute of Saturday's league win. It was a fairly simple finish from the center of the box after Lille defenders were caught on their heels. It's now nine goals in 34 total appearances across all competitions for the 22-year-old midfielder.