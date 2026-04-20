Rayan Cherki News: Scores opener
Cherki scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Arsenal.
Cherki had a moment of brilliance Sunday that would net the first goal of the game, waltzing through defenders to find the back of the net in the 16th minute. His success continues as he finds his way back into the starting XI, with four goal contributions since his return to the starting XI four games ago. When the attacker is on the field, he seems to be one of the best in the world, although much of his production this season has depended on whether he is in the starting XI, with the discipline and professionalism of the French skiller still in question at times.
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