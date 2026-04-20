Rayan Cherki headshot

Rayan Cherki News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Cherki scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Cherki had a moment of brilliance Sunday that would net the first goal of the game, waltzing through defenders to find the back of the net in the 16th minute. His success continues as he finds his way back into the starting XI, with four goal contributions since his return to the starting XI four games ago. When the attacker is on the field, he seems to be one of the best in the world, although much of his production this season has depended on whether he is in the starting XI, with the discipline and professionalism of the French skiller still in question at times.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Cherki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Cherki See More
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
SOC
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago