Rayan Cherki News: Scores opener as a sub

Cherki scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Nice.

Cherki came from the bench to score the opening goal of the game within a minute. He has now scored three goals and provided eight assists in his last seven games in all competitions. His goal was his only shot in the game. The winger has now reached 15 Ligue 1 goal contributions for the season.