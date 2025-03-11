Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rayan Cherki headshot

Rayan Cherki News: Scores opener as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Cherki scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Nice.

Cherki came from the bench to score the opening goal of the game within a minute. He has now scored three goals and provided eight assists in his last seven games in all competitions. His goal was his only shot in the game. The winger has now reached 15 Ligue 1 goal contributions for the season.

Rayan Cherki
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now