Rayan Cherki News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Cherki scored a goal, had five crosses, five corner kicks and created four chances in Lyon's 3-1 win over Auxerre.
The attacker should continue building on this impressive performance against Man United in UEL play Thursday, especially since it was his late goal which put the teams on level terms heading into the second leg of this tie. Cherki is an all-around producer for Lyon and is a good fantasy asset for Thursday's match.
