Rayan Cherki News: Three goal contributions

Cherki scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and four chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Reims.

Cherki put forth a man of the match performance Sunday, assisting Lyon's second goal before scoring their third and assisting the fourth. The dynamic attacker now has four goals and six assists over 17 appearances (12 starts) in Ligue 1 this season, each tying a career-best mark in a single domestic campaign. Cherki is on a strong run of form, having started in seven successive fixtures across all competitions and created a whopping 26 chances over that span.