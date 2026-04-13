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Rayan Cherki News: Two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Cherki assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Cherki continues to show why he should be an everyday starter with City, as the French playmaker stepped up for two assists in the win, finding Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi for the first two goals of the contest. This gives him consecutive games with an assist, as he had one in their FA Cup win over Liverpool. He now has 13 goal contributions in league play this season, a great start to life in the Premier League.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
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