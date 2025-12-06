Cherki would finally enter the starting XI again Saturday and would not waste the opportunity, with the French winger producing a headache for opposing defenders the entire match. His best moments came in the 31st and 65th minutes, finding Ruben Dias and Phil Foden for assists. If the attacker can continue this play as he has when given time, more minutes should follow, with three goal contributions in his past three appearances and six goal contributions in league play in 10 appearances (five starts).