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Rayan Cherki News: Will start from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Cherki is slated to start from the bench for France at the 2026 World Cup, according to the Touchline.

Cherki has been on a great run this season after joining Manchester City, bagging four goals and 12 assists in 33 appearances as he proved to be their clear playmaker. He has continued this success in a few friendlies with France as well, showing he can produce on the international stage. However, in such a stacked attack for the French squad, he will not be given a starting role and instead will be introduced from the bench. There are still going to be minutes later in matches available for the attacker and potentially a start in the third group stage match, although he seems to be set for limited minutes as of now. This is a major blow to his World Cup expectations, as he is one of the most elusive and fun players to watch in the world.

Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
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