Fofana progressed through all levels of the Lens Academy Made In Gaillette before reaching the senior team this season and becoming an important piece of the rotation under coach Pierre Sage. Fofana scored 30 goals in 42 games across all competitions with the U19 team, including three in five appearances in the UEFA Youth League. The forward has made 14 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring twice and providing one assist, which convinced the board to extend his contract with the aim of making him an important player for the Sang et Or in the coming years.