Fofana pulled one back in the 85th minute to make it 3-1 against Marseille at the Velodrome on Saturday, arriving in the box to finish after Mamadou Sangare's sublime assist. The goal briefly rewarded Lens for their improved spell after the break. It came too late to shift the match, but it did prevent a shutout. Fofana has mainly been a bench option this season for Lens but could see some increased playing time in the coming weeks, as coach Pierre Sage appeared annoyed by the performance of Wesley Said, which could lead to Fofana earning more chances in the frontline.