Rayan Fofana News: Two goals off bench

Fofana scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Paris FC.

Though Fofana has been limited to reserve duty for much of this season, his recent form has demanded interest for a potentially better role. Across his last three appearances, he scored as many goals, averaging one scored per game. It appears that Fofana has acclimated much better to a reduced role, considering he went over three months without a goal from the bench before late-January.