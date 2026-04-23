Rayan News: Nets for draw

Rayan scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Rayan scored Wednesday, making the most of a pair of shots and putting both on target. He only scored once from the two shots but he was threatening every time he got on the ball. Rayan should continue to be a big contributor to close out the season, especially if he can be efficient with his chances.