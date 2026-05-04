Rayan News: Scores again
Rayan scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Rayan continued a productive stretch Sunday as he scored yet another goal, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute. This marks his second straight match with a goal, now with a goal contribution in three straight outings. This brings the forward to four goals and two assists in 12 appearances (10 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now