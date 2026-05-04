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Rayan News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Rayan scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Rayan continued a productive stretch Sunday as he scored yet another goal, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute. This marks his second straight match with a goal, now with a goal contribution in three straight outings. This brings the forward to four goals and two assists in 12 appearances (10 starts).

Rayan
AFC Bournemouth
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