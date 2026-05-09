Rayan News: Scores lone goal
Rayan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Fulham.
Rayan scored the game's only goal to give Bournemouth three critical points as the side tries to grab a Europe spot for next season. The forward will have a tough time replicating this feat against Manchester City, a team which has only allowed 32 goals this season in EPL play.
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