Rayan News: Sets up opener

Rayan assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Rayan ended a six-game drought without a goal contribution by setting up the opener. The winger had burst onto the scene following his signing, registering two goals and one assist in his first three games, before going quiet in the period that followed. He remained active during that barren stretch however, accumulating 10 shots and seven chances created across those six games.