Razvan Sava News: Bench option versus Milan

Sava (wrist) returned to the game-day squad list in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Milan.

Sava was back with the team after missing five matches due to a wrist injury. He'll back up Maduka Okoye like at the beginning of the season and could get a chance if the starter makes some blunders. He has filled in 12 times when the teammate went down with a similar issue, giving up 16 goals, making 38 saves and keeping four clean sheets.