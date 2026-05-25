Reda Belahyane News: Assists against Pisa

Belahyane assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Pisa.

Belahyane ended the season on a high note with his second assist of the campaign in the finale. He didn't play a big role throughout the campaign, managing only 605 minutes total, but he did add a pair of assists. It's a decent return, but in such limited minutes it's hard to produce consistently. He's still improving and coming into his own so Belahyane could see an uptick in chances next season.