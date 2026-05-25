Reda Belahyane headshot

Reda Belahyane News: Assists against Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Belahyane assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Pisa.

Belahyane ended the season on a high note with his second assist of the campaign in the finale. He didn't play a big role throughout the campaign, managing only 605 minutes total, but he did add a pair of assists. It's a decent return, but in such limited minutes it's hard to produce consistently. He's still improving and coming into his own so Belahyane could see an uptick in chances next season.

Reda Belahyane
Lazio
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