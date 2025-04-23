Reda Belahyane News: Sees red in Genoa fixture
Belahyane picked up a straight red card shortly after coming off the bench in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.
Belahyane was expelled after just two minutes for stomping onto an opponent while chasing a loose ball. He'll be suspended for Monday's home game against Parma. He's usually the third or fourth option in the midfield behind Nicolo Rovella, Matteo Guendouzi and Matias Vecino.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now