Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reda Belahyane headshot

Reda Belahyane News: Sees red in Genoa fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Belahyane picked up a straight red card shortly after coming off the bench in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.

Belahyane was expelled after just two minutes for stomping onto an opponent while chasing a loose ball. He'll be suspended for Monday's home game against Parma. He's usually the third or fourth option in the midfield behind Nicolo Rovella, Matteo Guendouzi and Matias Vecino.

Reda Belahyane
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now