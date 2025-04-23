Reda Belahyane News: Sees red in Genoa fixture

Belahyane picked up a straight red card shortly after coming off the bench in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.

Belahyane was expelled after just two minutes for stomping onto an opponent while chasing a loose ball. He'll be suspended for Monday's home game against Parma. He's usually the third or fourth option in the midfield behind Nicolo Rovella, Matteo Guendouzi and Matias Vecino.