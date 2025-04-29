Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reda Belahyane headshot

Reda Belahyane News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Belahyane completed a one-game disqualification in Monday's 2-2 draw with Parma.

Belahyane will resume providing depth in the midfield behind the starters against Empoli on Sunday. He has started once and come off the bench four times in the previous five Serie A games, recording eight tackles (six won), one interception and five clearances. Most of his production came in the lone tilt where he saw full minutes, but he has three more established options ahead of him in the depth chart.

Reda Belahyane
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now