Reda Belahyane News: Serves suspension

Belahyane completed a one-game disqualification in Monday's 2-2 draw with Parma.

Belahyane will resume providing depth in the midfield behind the starters against Empoli on Sunday. He has started once and come off the bench four times in the previous five Serie A games, recording eight tackles (six won), one interception and five clearances. Most of his production came in the lone tilt where he saw full minutes, but he has three more established options ahead of him in the depth chart.