Reda Belahyane News: Transfers to Lazio

Belahyane has officially moved to Lazio on a permanent deal from Verona.

Belahyane blossomed this season, often getting minutes over more established players and totaling two assists, 16 chances created, 36 tackles and 18 clearances in 22 appearances (17 starts). He'll back up Matteo Guendouzi and Nicolo Rovellaalong with Fisaye Dele-Bashiru in Rome and will be heavily in the mix especially with Matias Vecino (thigh) on the mend.