Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reda Belahyane headshot

Reda Belahyane News: Transfers to Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 7:45am

Belahyane has officially moved to Lazio on a permanent deal from Verona.

Belahyane blossomed this season, often getting minutes over more established players and totaling two assists, 16 chances created, 36 tackles and 18 clearances in 22 appearances (17 starts). He'll back up Matteo Guendouzi and Nicolo Rovellaalong with Fisaye Dele-Bashiru in Rome and will be heavily in the mix especially with Matias Vecino (thigh) on the mend.

Reda Belahyane
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now