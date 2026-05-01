Reece James Injury: Could return Monday

James (hamstring) could return to the squad for Monday's game against Nottingham Forest, according to interim manager Calum McFarlane. "Reece is back in training, and Levi [Colwill] is back in training also," McFarlane stated at his pre-Forest press conference. Both are looking good, which is really positive. We're still a little way out from the game [on Monday], so we'll see how they do in the next few training sessions but are looking promising."

James has missed the last seven matches across all competitions due to a hamstring injury, but it seems he's on the verge of returning to action. If given the green light for Monday's game, James could either slot at right-back or central midfield, albeit always on a defensive-minded role. James has started in 20 of his 27 EPL appearances this season, so he'll be a regular if healthy.