Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reece James headshot

Reece James Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

James missed Sunday's game against Leicester City due to illness, The Standard reports.

James reported a fever and temperature on Saturday and was checked by the club's doctor on both Saturday night and Sunday morning. It was decided that he would not be involved against Leicester. His next opportunity to feature will be against Copenhagen on Thursday in the Conference League or in the Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Reece James
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now