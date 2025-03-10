Reece James Injury: Out with illness
James missed Sunday's game against Leicester City due to illness, The Standard reports.
James reported a fever and temperature on Saturday and was checked by the club's doctor on both Saturday night and Sunday morning. It was decided that he would not be involved against Leicester. His next opportunity to feature will be against Copenhagen on Thursday in the Conference League or in the Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.
