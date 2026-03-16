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Reece James Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

James has sustained a hamstring injury and could be sidelined for several weeks, according to TheAthletic.

James was absent from training Monday due to a hamstring injury ahead of the Champions League return leg against PSG and could be sidelined for several weeks. The versatile defender is an undisputed starter, whether at right-back or in midfield thanks to his passing quality in open play and on set pieces, making his absence a major blow for the Blues in the upcoming matches. Andrey Santos is likely to start in midfield in his place while Malo Gusto would occupy the right-back role.

Reece James
Chelsea
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