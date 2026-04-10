Reece James Injury: Will miss City game

James (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Reece has been running today."

James is running this week and continues to progress from his hamstring injury, but will not play Sunday, instead waiting another week. This leaves the club in a spot where they are without a starter for a fourth straight match, a tough loss against the second-placed team in the league. His return shouldn't be too far around the corner, likely needing another week or two to recover from his issues as he pushes for team training.