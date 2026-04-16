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Reece James Injury: Will remain out vs Man Utd

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:40am

James (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Manchester United as he has not yet fully recovered from his injury, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Reece is a little bit further away."

James is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Manchester United as he continues his recovery from injury, with the match coming too soon despite recent progress in training. The Englishman could return in the coming weeks, but the staff remain cautious given his injury history, with Malo Gusto expected to continue starting at right back in his absence.

Reece James
Chelsea
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