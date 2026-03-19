Reece James Injury: Won't return until after break

James (hamstring) isn't expected back until after the international break, manager Liam Rosenior confirmed Thursday. "With Reece, we're going to look more after the international break. It's not serious, but there is something in his hamstring [scan] and it's something we'll monitor after the international break."

James missed the 3-0 loss to PSG on Tuesday due to the injury, and while he's not dealing with a serious injury, the club will be extremely cautious with the recovery process considering James' lengthy injury history. This means Malo Gusto (illness) will operate at right-back for the time being when available, while Romeo Lavia could see time as James' replacement in midfield.