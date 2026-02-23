Reece James headshot

Reece James News: Eight crosses in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

James registered eight crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

James attempted eight crosses but was unable to be accurate with any of them. James had missed the last two Premier League games but returned in the FA Cup win over Hull. This was the sixth time this year that he has attempted eight crosses, but this is the first time that he has failed to complete any when attempting eight or more. He is Chelsea's top set-piece taker, two ahead of Pedro Neto having taken five corners in this match.

Reece James
Chelsea
