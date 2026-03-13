Reece James headshot

Reece James News: Inks contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

James signed a contract extension with Chelsea until 2032, according to the club.

James signed a new contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2032. The defender has made more than 200 appearances for the Blues, won five major trophies including the Champions League in 2021, and has captained the side more than 50 times. He also lifted the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup last year. The defender has been with Chelsea since joining the club's academy at six years old.

Reece James
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reece James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reece James See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago