Reece James News: Inks contract extension

James signed a contract extension with Chelsea until 2032, according to the club.

James signed a new contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2032. The defender has made more than 200 appearances for the Blues, won five major trophies including the Champions League in 2021, and has captained the side more than 50 times. He also lifted the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup last year. The defender has been with Chelsea since joining the club's academy at six years old.