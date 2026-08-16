Reece James News: Plays first minutes, sets up goal

James played in Saturday's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad, delivering an assist in his first preseason appearance, with coach Xabi Alonso praising his qualities. "Personality, leadership, experience, quality, composure with the ball, competitiveness without the ball. He's very flexible in his style and in different positions, he's a legend in the club, and he is a key player for the team"

James only returned to training earlier in the week after England's third place finish at the World Cup, and this productive involvement confirms he's on track ahead of the Aug. 24 opener against Fulham, even with a short window to build up match sharpness. He remains a lock to start whenever healthy, though his injury history means the club could still ease him in with a bench role early on. James is expected to continue building toward the season opener as the club finalizes its preparations.