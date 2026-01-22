James played only one half as a precaution to ensure he is fit for upcoming matches but still produced an impressive stat line against Pafos on Wednesday. He contributed offensively with two shots and seven crosses, including five corners, while also adding two tackles and one block defensively. The Englishman remains an important player for his side due to his vision, set-piece quality and versatility, as he can operate at right-back or in midfield. James has recorded two goals, six assists, 44 tackles and 35 interceptions across 77 appearances in all competitions.