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Reece James News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

James (hamstring) is on the bench for Monday's clash against Nottingham.

James has been included in the squad after missing the last seven matches across all competitions due to the hamstring injury, with the green light coming ahead of Monday's game despite the coaching staff opting for a cautious approach by keeping him among the substitutes rather than handing him an immediate starting role. The versatile defender has started 20 of his 27 Premier League appearances this season, and while Malo Gusto is set to continue at right-back for now, James's presence on the bench offers a valuable option whether deployed there or in a defensive midfield capacity. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures once the coaching staff are fully satisfied the hamstring issue has settled.

Reece James
Chelsea
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