Reece James News: Sends in season high 11 crosses
James generated 11 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.
James caused Arsenal constant problems with his delivery from set pieces, finishing with a season high 11 crosses and nine corners taken on the night. One of those corners forced an own goal from Piero Hincapie. The right back was equally impressive at the other end, contributing three tackles won and three clearances for a complete all round display.
