Reece James headshot

Reece James News: Sends in season high 11 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

James generated 11 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

James caused Arsenal constant problems with his delivery from set pieces, finishing with a season high 11 crosses and nine corners taken on the night. One of those corners forced an own goal from Piero Hincapie. The right back was equally impressive at the other end, contributing three tackles won and three clearances for a complete all round display.

Reece James
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reece James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reece James See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago