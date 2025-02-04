Reece James News: Sends six crosses
James had six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Monday's 2-1 win versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.
James looks to slowly return to his previous form with six crosses against West Ham on Monday. This was also his third league start in a row, having appeared four times since his hamstring injury while already scoring his first goal of the campaign.
